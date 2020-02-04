Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma getting eliminated in the upcoming midweek eviction?

Just a few weeks are left for the winner of Bigg Boss 13 to be announced and fans have already started giving out their opinion. People are talking about who will be the finalists of the show and who will get eliminated. As the game gets difficult, fans wonder as to who will be the next person getting eliminated from the show. Well, it seems as if that it now turns out that Mahira Sharma will be the one bidding the reality show goodbye this time. Not only this, but her elimination will be done during the midweek.

A report in Spotboys states that Mahira who is now considered one of the strongest contestants will have to leave the show during its 19th week, that too at the midnight. Various fan pages of the show have also started giving out the same update. However, IndiaTV does not confirm the given piece of information.

As soon as this news came, fans started commenting on the post expressing their happiness on how correct her eviction is. There were people who wrote, "I was waiting for this from last 2 months, "Agar ye sach hai toh Party time aa raha hai," "Usko to 2 week hi bahar hone chahiye the bcoz she's so irritating in bb house."

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, we saw how Mhaira destroyed the skull of her best friend Paras' name when the Malang cast asked everyone to destroy a skull by comparing it to their competitor, rather ‘raaste ka kanta’ in the house.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of the show will show the interaction of the housemates with journos during the BB Press Conference where a lot of questions will be shot at them. Have a look:

