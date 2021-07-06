Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' version

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZ/DEEPIKA Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh recreating 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday on July 6, wifey Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and showered love through a video in which the two can be seen dancing hilariously. Interestingly, the song they chose was 'Tuada Kutta Tommy', a viral mix composed by Yashraj Mukhate using Shehnaaz Gill's meme-popular dialogue. The same caught the attention of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant who reacted to the same on her Instagram stories. She shared the video and expressed her excitement by writing, "Wow birthday @ranveersingh ka and gift humein mil gaya." Adding further, she wrote, "What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya," and tagged Deepika and Yashraj Mukhate in the post. Along with it, she even added two red heart and sparkling stars emojis.

Meanwhile, coming to DeepVeer's video, the star couple lip-syncing to the song as they grooved to the beats. While Deepika could be seen wearing a light green cropped sweatshirt with matching trousers and sneakers, Ranveer opted for an all-white look, sporting a white T-shirt, trousers and sneakers.

In the caption, Deepika wrote, "But since it's your Birthday, I'Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh."

See Shehnaaz's reaction here:

Image Source : INSTA Shehnaaz Gill's reaction on DeepVeer's video

The much-in-love couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding the day after. The couple has starred together in many films, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Ranveer, who has treated his fans with some powerful performances in movies, is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'.

Meanwhile, Deepika's upcoming projects include '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

-With ANI inputs