Image Source : YOUTUBE Filhall 2 Out: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's latest track will remind you of your lost love. Watch video

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall 2' music video crooned by B Praak has finally been released by the makers on July 6. Making the announcement of the song's release, the two actors shared posts on their respective social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours Full Song Out Now. LINK IN BIO." Meanwhile, Nupur captioned the video, "Humari MOHABBAT ab aapki hui This song will make you feel all those emotions and feelings that you’ve been hiding deep inside your heart !! Filhaal2 OUT NOW !!"

The video begins with Akshay watching newlywed Nupur standing in her balcony with her husband (played by Ammy Virk). Soon the couple heads towards a place followed by Akshay. The lost lovers remember all those happy moments they shared in the past and also how difficult it was to move forward and see their loved one get married to someone else. Their love story soon witnesses a tragic end that will give you goosebumps. To know what happened next, watch the video.

Watch 'Filhall 2' full song here:

For the unversed, 'Filhaal 2' is a sequel to the hit song 'Filhaal', which was sung by Punjabi singer B Praak. The new version is sung by B Praak only. Arvindr Khaira has directed the video.

As soon as the sequel of the song got released, fans took to social media and expressed their excitement and #Filhall2Mohabbat and #Filhall2 started trending on Twitter. Not only this, but it became the fastest song to cross 100K likes (in 15 minutes) on YouTube. See it here:

Composed by Jaani, Filhall emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November. Filhall marked Akshay's music video debut, and Nupur's entry into the world of show business. Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.