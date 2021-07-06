Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAVEENATANDON KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer to have a new release date, announces Raveena Tandon

KGF: Chapter 2 starring superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. the sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 was slated to release worldwide on July 16 however the second wave of COVID pandemic delayed the plans. Despite the fact that the shooting is almost complete, the film could not release on big screens since theatres all across India were shut due to lockdown. Well now, it seems that the fans will soon witness a piece of good news as makers on Tuesday shared that they are planning on a new date which will soon be announced for everyone.

The same announcement was made by actress Raveena Tandon, a cast member of the film who took to Instagram and uploaded the image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read: "The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2."

She captioned the image as: "Witness the magnum opus come to life soon."

Not just her but even the film's director Prashanth Neel shared a poster on Twitter.

Ever since this news, fans cannot keep their calm and trended the same on social media platforms.

The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Watch the film's teaser here: