Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz flaunts six-pack abs in latest pictures

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz has a huge fan following- all credit to his performance in the Salman Khan hosted show. Right after stepping out of the house, Asim has been making quite a buzz for his upcoming projects. He has been a part of several music videos, one of them featuring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes – Mere Angne Mein and another with his lady love Himanshi Khurana – Bazaar. Today, the model-actor has made his female fans go weak on their knees with his shirtless pictures that have now gone viral across social media.

Flaunting his perfect six-pack abs, Asim Riaz shared some drool-worthy pictures with a caption that read, "Vision creates faith and faith creates willpower. With faith there is no anxiety and no doubt -just absolute confidence in yourself." Take a look:

Asim Riaz has been extremely possessive about his physique and leaves no chance to exercise. He often shows off his well-built body on social media.

Recently, Asim Riaz became a proud owner of a luxury car. He posted a series of photos posing with his beast on wheels and was all smiles too. He also shared a few photos on his Instagram story wherein he is enjoying a drive in his new car.

During an Instagram live on his birthday on 13 July, he revealed that he went through economic hardships before entering the popular reality show and was often forced to walk to auditions. “I have been through a lot of mess in my life, but I used to feel ho jayega kuch na kuch (something or the other will work out). I didn’t even have the money to hire a taxi to go for an audition. I had the option to walk or go back home, and I would walk,” he was quoted as saying toTimes of India.

Asim did a number of advertisements and also had a minor role in David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero, before his Bigg Boss 13 stint. He became one of the most popular contestants of the season and made news for his heated fights with television actor Sidharth Shukla as well as romantic moments with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

