Bigg Boss 13 December 25 LIVE: Devoleena no longer a part of the show, Vikas Gupta makes an exit

Bigg Boss throws a Christmas surprise for contestants.

New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2019 22:52 IST
Bigg Boss house gear up for Christmas celebration in a unique way amidst tension of captaincy task. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz get involved in an ugly spat. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Alhuwali, Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy the Christmas feast prepared by the contestants. 

 

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Vikas Gupta goes emotional in the confession room.

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee no longer a part of the show.

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Vikas tries to make Rashami understand her mistakes.

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    There is a twist in the game. As Vishal and Shehnaaz are only robots to get freed, they get nominated for the next captaincy.

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Rashami calls Mahira ''attention seeker'', ''kaayar'' and ''bewkoof''.

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Mahira and Rashami get involved in an ugly spat. Rashami accuses Mahira of pushing Arhaan. Sidharth tries to calm the situation. Again, no one is ready to free their robots. This leads to chaos.

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Rashami and Asim plan to remove Mahira from the task.

     

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Sidharth Shukla frees her robot Shehnaaz Gill. Will this affect their relationship?

  • Dec 25, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Paras and Shehnaaz argue and this escalates the tension.

