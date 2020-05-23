Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKAKAKAR Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar shares DIY Mehendi and outfit hacks for Eid 2020. Watch video

With the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, people are gearing up for the celebrations of Eid 2020 which is surely going to be in a different kind due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The festival which is celebrated with great pomp and show will definitely take place in a really 'low-key' manner this year. If you are one of those who's worried about Mehendi and Eid outfit then Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar is here to your rescue. Dipika, who is one of the most popular television actresses is quite active on social media and when the month of Ramadan began, her activity increased for her fans and shared photos and videos related to Sehri and Iftar. And now, she has shared her first YouTube video on her channel which goes by the name 'Dipika Ki Duniya.'

Dipika has uploaded her first video on Youtube where the Sasural Simar Ka actress teaches how one can make this quarantine Eid special amid coronavirus scare using these simple DIY tips at home. Right from creating the perfect Henna paste to a beautiful outfit, Dipika got it all covered for you.

ALSO READ: Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings for loved ones

Have a look at her video here:

Dipika has been making the most of the quarantine by cooking with her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim and spending time with her in-laws.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar elated after Sonalee Kulkarni announces engagement on birthday

On the last Friday of Ramadan, known as the 'Alvida Jummah,' Ibrahim shared a note for everyone on Instagram and wrote, "Ya Allah I Know I Am Not Perfect, But Thank you For Loving Me Anyway. #alvidajummahmubarak."

Also, check out Dipika's routine during Ramadan:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage