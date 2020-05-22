Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings for loved ones

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SDANISH_03 Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes and Greetings

Eid-ul-Fitr is considered one of the main festivals of the Muslim people all over the world. The festival of Eid is celebrated every year after the spotting of the moon on the 30th day of Ramzan. The festival is also called the Festival of Breaking the Fast. The Muslim communities all around the world fast for 30 days called Ramzan or Ramadan, before finally breaking it on Eid-al-Fitr. On this day, people forget their grievances and embrace each other and wish for each other's well being.

Muslims also offer prayers at Mosques (Masjid) in large groups. But this time due to nationwide lockdown because of the escalating coronavirus pandemic, everyone is celebrating the occasion by following the rules of social distancing. While people will celebrate the festival at their homes, the spirit and enthusiasm of the day are at its peak. You can send Eid greetings to your friends and close friends through these wonderful messages and make the occasion more special.

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, Facebook Status and Greetings

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom.

Wishing you a very Happy Eid Mubarak.

This blessed day is for saying thank you to the almighty for all he has given to us.

May he grant all your prayers and fulfil all your desires.

Eid Mubarak!

Aaj sab kuch bhool kar, aa gale lag ja,

Mubarak ho tuje bhi yeh Eid ka tyohar.

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

No matter where you are or what you are doing, remember that Allah is always with you to help and guide you in every important step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr 2020: HD Images to wish your loved ones

