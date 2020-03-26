Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, wife Nirali Mehta become parents to baby boy amid coronavirus outbreak

During the time when the world and the country is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, television actor has found his ray of hope and happiness in the form of his newborn baby. Yes, the actor and his wife Nirali Mehta have now become proud parents to their first baby boy who was born on Thursday, March 26 at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. The actor shared the first glimpse of the baby on his Instagram handle and said that he strongly believes that kids born during difficult times have a greater purpose.

Ruslaan while sharing three pictures on the photo-sharing app wrote, "26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for at least 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children"

As soon as he announced the good news, congratulatory from his fellow actors from the industry like Gaurav Gera, Sara Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Simple Kaul, Smriti Khanna, etc started pouring in.

Talking about the couple, after dating each other for a few years, they got married in the year 2014. Ruslaan happens to be the son of popular actress Anjana Mumtaz. After an unsuccessful career in films, he stepped into television where he achieved popularity through the show Balika Vadhu in which he played the role of NRI Krish.