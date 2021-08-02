Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi but Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play the lead?

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi's name has been doing the rounds for a while now for leading season two of the popular TV show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' that originally starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The actress, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently confirmed that she was approached for the show but has rejected it. Divyanka revealed that she even gave the look test for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 but could not relate to the character so rejected it. Now, as per recent reports, the makers have approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee for the part.

According to TOI, Devoleena has given a look test for the same. "We are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good."

Devoleena rose to fame as the new Gopi bahu in Star Plus's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2012-2017). The actress also participated in the Bigg Boss 13 and a year later, she entered the 14th season as Eijaz Khan’s proxy.

For the male lead, it has been reported that Nakuul Mehta has been roped in to play the protagonist in BALH 2. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Nakuul Mehta will play the male lead in the show.

Coming back to Divyanka, the actress is now looking into scripts for her next role. The actress said that she desires to play an IAS officer or a negative role in her next project. She is winning hearts with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Within the early days of the show, she has proved herself to be a tough contestant. Host Rohit Shetty also lauded Divyanka after her stunt and called her the strongest.

