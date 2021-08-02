Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Shehnaaz Gill reveals whether she's part of Bigg Boss OTT or not, talks about equation with Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is already a big name on social media. She keeps ruling the hearts of the people with her innocent charm and elegance. The singer recently was recently awarded for being a 'Promising Fresh Face' at ET Inspiring Women Awards 2021. Shehnaaz redefined elegance when she appeared for the event in an asymmetrical black gown with a high bun and minimal accessories. There is no denying that jaws dropped when she walked the red carpet. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz spoke about Bigg Boss OTT, her equation with Sidharth Shukla and much more.

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular contestants of the reality show. She has come a long way ever since her appearance on Salman Khan's show, speaking about the same, Shehnaaz told ETimes, "Pehle na mera aisa tha mein bindaas type thi, cool type thi. But I have kept working hard. I started slow in life and made many mistakes but I have learnt from them. I feel good when people get motivated due to me. I have improved myself. I am not the same Sana as Bigg Boss. I want to make people of Punjab, my parents, and grandparents proud."

Asked if she will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT, the actress replied, "I can't comment on it. But you never know. I can't reveal anything beforehand until I reach there. Coz then you might say I have lied if I don't appear. You can come there to take my interview."

Shehnaaz also shared candidly that she might come on board with Sidharth Shukla if they get something good. "You keep praying, and you never know it might happen. We learnt together when we stayed in the house. Our chemistry and relationship was real and pure, it will always remain. If we get something good that suits us both until then keep loving us," she said.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Siddharth were seen in a couple of music videos like -- Shona Shona and Bhula Denge.

