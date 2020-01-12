Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal part ways and call off their wedding after engagement in 2017

Ex Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal called it quits after dating for each other for five years. The actors who were engaged for over two years were facing compatibility issues in their relationship and therefore called off their wedding. Confirming the news to TOI, Maheck said, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out." Not only here, but even Ashmit also gave his confirmation to the portal and said, "It's true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment."

A source close to the website informed about the difference in the relationship and said, "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways."

Ashmit and Maheck have even deleted the loved-up Instagram posts from August 2017 when they got engaged. Sharing the picture, Ashmit had written, "She said YES!" while Maheck wrote, "He stole my heart, so I'm going to steal his last name. I said yes." The actor had proposed to his lady love during a vacation in Spain.

Both of them have participated in Salman Khan's reality show in different seasons. Ashmit ranked third in season 3 while Maheck was the runner-up of season 5. Later, they even came together for a couple reality show Power Couple.

alking about feelings grew between them, Ashmit had previously said, "We have known each other for 12 years as friends and would meet at parties and at common friends’ get-together. Later, we worked out at the same gym in Bandra and would often work out together. Then one day it was raining. She didn’t have her car and I offered to drop her home. We stopped for bhutta at Carter Road and spoke for hours, from evening into the night. That’s when we discovered that we had something special. Power Couple helped us to strengthen our relationship. It showed us where we stand and made us realise that we can’t do without each other. Today, we are very sure of each other and our love."

