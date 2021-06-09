Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDHANSHU PANDEY Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah faces paranormal activity on the sets; watch video

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey who is known for playing the role of Vanraj Shah in the show Anupamaa experienced some paranormal activities on the sets. He made a video about the extent of fear Rakhi Dave aka Tassnim Sheikh has caused in his life. Vanraj took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he looked worried and was anxiously looking for what was happening around him. And when he entered his room, he found Rakhi Dave teasing him by calling him "samdhi ji" with a candle in her hand in the dark. This scared him to the extent that his moustache unglued.

Sudhanshu shared this hilarious video on his Instagram and wrote, "THE EXCORCISM OF RAKHI DAVE.. THE MOST HORRIFYING EXPERIENCE OF VANRAJ’S LIFE.. EK AISI GHATNA JISNE VANRAJ KO HUMESHA KE LIYE BADAL DIYA .. AB VANRAJ ZINDAGI MEIN KABHI RAKHI NAHI BANDHWAYEGA.. #horror #horrorcomedy #vanraj #rakhi "

Sudhanshu keep treating his fans with some behind the scenes videos and pictures fro the sets of the show. He recently shared a reel with Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya on his Instagram. He wrote, "SACH HUMESHA KADWA HOTA HAI AUR YE BAAT AAJ KAVYA KO VANRAJ NE HANSTE HANSTE SAMJHA DI AUR WAHAN SE TAALI BAJATE HUE NIKAL LIYA #vanraj #kavya #sach JAI MAHAKAAL."

Sudhanshu is also a fitness enthusiast. He is a pure vegetarian and doesn't consume any supplements. Sharing one of his recent photos flaunting his sculpted body, he wrote, "WHEN ONE SON CLICKS YOUR PHOTO N THE OTHER SON EDITS N GIVES IT , YOU KNOW HOW THEY LOOK AT YOU ..IM THEIR SUPERMAN !!! STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION THOUGH ..I WANNA TELL ALL MY FRIENDS THAT IM A PURE VEGETARIAN AND ALMOST VEGAN TOO .. I DONT TAKE SUPPLEMENTS AND I FOLLOW AYURVED .. IN THIS PANDEMIC INSPITE OF NO ACCESS TO GYMS OR WEIGHTS I HAVE NOT GIVEN UP.. STAYING AWAY FROM HOME FOR TWO MONTHS NOW N LIVING IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS WITH HECTIC SCHEDULES I HAVE ONLY FOCUSED ON WHAT I HAVE N NOT WHAT I DONT HAVE N PROBABLY THATS WHY IM ABLE TO IMPROVE EVERYDAY PHYSICALLY .. LIKE I ALWAYS SAY FITNESS STARTS WITH UR MIND ..STAY POSITIVE STAY FOCUSED N NO ONE CAN STOP U FROM ACHIEVING WHAT U WANT ..THANK U @____nirvaan____ FOR THE PHOTOGRAPHY N THANK YOU VIVAAN FOR THE EDIT ..#originalpandey #sudhanshupandey #positive #focus #fitnessmotivation #mentalhealth JAI MAHAKAAL."

