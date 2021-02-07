Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande raises temperature as she grooves on Madhuri Dixit's 'Dhak Dhak' song. Watch viral video

Television actress Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular faces of the industry. She rose to fame with the daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' in which she played the role of Archana opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played Manav. Ankita is also one of the most active celebs on social media where she keeps her fans updated of what is going on in her life. Not only this, but she even shares pictures and videos from her special occasions, photoshoots, vacations, etc. Just recently, the pretty looking actress took to Instagram and shared a sizzling video in which she was performing on Madhuri Dixit’s popular song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.' The video has excited his fans and has gone viral on the internet.

The video left everyone aww-struck with her dance girl moves as she experiences a fangirl moment wearing a yellow saree. Alongside the video, Ankita wrote, "#Thought An artist will always be an artist whether they perform on small or big screen ..OR An Instagram reel @madhuridixitnene forever fan of urs Ma’am #ankitalokhande #madhuridixit #dancingqueen #dhakdhakgirl #sareeissexy."

Have a look at the same here:

Just recently, she recreated a scene from Sridevi's film CHaalBaaz with her old costar Aparna Dixit. Playing the iconic part by the late actress, Ankita wrote, "Our first reel together reelitfeelit with one and only @aparnadixit2061 #sridevi #chaalbaaz #makeupfight."

She even surprised fans with her performance on a classical number and captioned the video, "Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over , she began to fly."

Last month, Ankita remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram and sharing a video, she wrote, "I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more .

I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho happy birthday to u u will be missed #memoriesforlife."

Ankita had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a few years, after meeting him on the sets of the hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. After six years of relationship, the duop parted ways. Currently, Ankita is dating Vicky Jain and keeps sharing pictures with him on social media.

Meanwhile, check out the original 'Dhak Dhak' song here: