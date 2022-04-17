Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 14 play along asks contestants to answer THIS COVID-19 related question

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KBC 14 asks COVID-19 related question

the 14th season of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon be airing on Sony TV. The registrations have begun and participants are currently being welcomed by the show makers to answer questions in the KBC Play Along in order to get one step closer to the hot seat. One question will be posted on the Sony LIV App every day and you have to answer it correctly. The time frame is 24 hours. Questions are being shared starting April 9 till April 17. There will a total of eight questions spread over eight days.

On the last day of the KBC Play Along, the makers posed a question related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the fact that the pandemic has ruled our lives for more than two years, it will be one of the hot topics the contestants will be quizzed over in the coming season of KBC. The Play Along question-related to COVID-19 is.

Labels assigned by the WHO for variants of COVID-19 causing viruses use letters of which alphabet?

A. Chinese

B. Greek

C. Roman

D. Cyrillic

