Amid Adipurush backlash, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to telecast on TV | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Amid the Adipurush controversy, the iconic Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from the late 1980s is set to be telecasted again. Taking to Instagram, channel Shemaroo Tv shared the promo of the super hit show 'Ramayan' and captioned it in Hindi, "We are bringing to you all dear viewers the world-famous mythological serial "Ramayan"... Watch "Ramayan" from 3rd July at 7:30 PM only on your favourite channel #ShemarooTV."

The mythological show will begin airing from July 3 at 7:30 pm on the Shemaroo Tv channel. Ramanand Sagar directed 'Ramayana' was a popular serial in the late 1980s.

The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988 and received massive responses from the audience.

The announcement of the show returning to the TV screens came at a time when it was being compared with Om Raut's recently released Pan-India film 'Adipurush' on social media. Soon after the makers unveiled the promo of 'Ramayan' fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Jai SiyaRam," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Jai Shree Ram."

Adipurush which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, faced backlash on social media for its poor VFX and controversial dialogues including 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

ALSO READ: Adipurush Row: AICWA writes to Amit Shah demanding FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir & others

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem REACTS

According to ANI, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar said, "Manoj Muntashir is well-informed about Hinduism. I don't understand how he even conceived such dialogues in the film. It might be a misjudgement that the younger generation would like it. But you can't do this with the audience. Don't say it is based on Valmiki Ramayan, give it any other name. Make it a 'fantasy' film. But if you're making Ramayan then you cannot hurt the sentiments. People watch this with devotion."

"I have seen the clips of the movie and had a lot of interaction with people like Sunil Lehri (who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'), so some problem is there. I don't even want to watch the film. Ravan was very knowledgeable and you are blackening the golden Lanka (sone ki Lanka), and his look with 5 heads up and 5 heads down," he added.

ALSO READ: Adipurush row: Allahabad High Court slams censor board over dialogue controversy

Latest Entertainment News