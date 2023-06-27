Adipurush row: Allahabad High Court slams censor board over dialogue controversy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush row

Adipurush row: After massive trolling and backlash on social media, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir also received death threats from Kshatriya Karni Sena at a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh. Amid this, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of the recently released Pan-India release 'Adipurush' amid the ongoing row around the films' dialogues. During a hearing on a plea certain contentious dialogues in 'Adipurush', the court asked "what is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?"

The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing. Advocate Kuldeep Tiwari filled the petition.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for today (June 27). 'Adipurush', which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are Marega bete', 'Bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'Jalegi tere baap ki'.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic. In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

Adipurush's changed dialogue

The controversial dialogues that created quite a stir on social media have now been changed. Take a look at the new dialogues here:

“Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been replaced with “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

“Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya… bhara pada hai" has been modified to “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya… bhara pada hai."

“Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to “Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

“Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge" has been replaced with “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanons film is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. It registered a terrific opening at the box office. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

