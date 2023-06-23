Adipurush: Mahabharat's Gajendra Chauhan says changed dialogues won't help, says 'giri hui soch...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan slams Adipurush

Adipurush Row: Om Raut directorial starrer is under scrutiny for multiple reasons. Featuring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the mythological film is facing massive backlash on social media for its VFX and 'cheap dialogues.' Following this, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Joining this bandwagon is former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the iconic role of Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat. The actor said that despite buying a ticket he has not watched the film as he does not want 'compromise' his beliefs.

In a conversation with India Today, Gajendra Chauhan said, "I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram."

"Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai (This is a product of low thinking). You write the way you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn't achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat," he added.

Adipurush's Changed Dialogues

In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'. Another dialogue is "Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to "Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. It registered a terrific opening at the box office. T Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

