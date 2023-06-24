Adipurush Row: AICWA writes to Amit Shah demanding FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir

After writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded the registration of an FIR against producer Bhushan Kumar, director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film. Adipurush, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film.

All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh ShyamLal Gupta wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the makers of Adipurush of tarnishing the image of Lord Ram and Ramayana and hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEAICWA writes to Amit Shah

AICWA writes to PM Modi

Earlier, AICWA wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film. Suresh ShyamLal's letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiment's of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."

"Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this Movie Depicts lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a Character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe. We request Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush Screening in the Theatres and OT platforms in the Future," the letter stated.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. It registered a terrific opening at the box office. T Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

