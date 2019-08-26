Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: 10 pictures with her husband Abhinav Shukla that redefine romance

10 pictures of Rubina Dilaik with her husband Abhinav Shukla that redefine romance

TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen playing the role of Saumya in the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, married the love of her life, TV actor Abhinav Shukla on 21 June 2018. The couple has a gorgeous wedding ceremony amid the Himalayas in Shimla. The couple was very happy at the wedding and even danced their heart out during the ceremonies. From bride Rubina entering the aisle dancing to groom Abhinav Shukla’s infectious laugh, their wedding ceremonies were loaded with cherished moments. After the wedding in Shimla, the couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai’s Kishore Kumar Building and it was attended by who’s who of television fraternity including Nia Sharma, Ekta Kaul, Vivian D’Sena, Drashti Dhami and not to miss, her best friends and bridesmaids Srishty Rode and Keerti Kelkar. Rubina Dilaika nd Abhinav Shukla were dressed to impress at all the ceremonies. The couple has got a trendy style statement that they compliment each other perfectly on every occasion. Here are 10 pictures of the lovely couple that prove that Rubina and Abhinav are a match made in heaven.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla dates for five years before tying the know

Dropping the regular red, Rubina Dilaik wore cream-colored lehenga on her wedding

After the wedding, the couple had two wedding receptions- in Ludhiana and Mumbai

Talking about Birthday girl Rubina Dilaik, she first appeared on TV as Chotii Bahu

While Rubina loves Delhi and the food there, she wants to settle down in France

Not just a great actor, Rubina Dilaik is also a great interior decorator by profession

Rubina has always wanted to play a guitar but has never got a chance to play one.

The couple recently appeared on reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra

On Khatra Khatra Khatra, the couple had fun with Bharti and Haarsh

They also played many games on the show

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page