Shweta Tiwari shares happy picture days after accusing husband Abhinav Shukla of domestic violence

TV actress Shweta Tiwari made headlines when she filed a FIR against her husband Abhinav Shukla for domestic violence and behaving badly with her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actress and her daughter claimed that Abhinav Shukla’s behavior towards them had become unacceptable which led them to take this big step. Now days after the controversy, it looks like Shweta Tiwari has bounced back to her normal life and happy days. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress took to her Instagram to share a heart-warming picture form her happy space.

Shweta Tiwari dropped a picture on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her infectious smile while having her brunch. The actress is also seen sporting dark glasses as well as posing with a book in hand. In no time, the pictures earned much attention form the netizens who complimented the actress for her looks. Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari was also one of the first people who left a comment on the picture. She said ‘smol mom’. Check out the post here-

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post

For the unversed, soon after Abhinav Shukla got arrested as the result of the FIR, daughter Palak Tiwari also broke her silence in a long post in which she advised people not to make judgments. She also revealed that her step-father had never physically abused her or assaulted her but has had said things which would ruin the dignity of any woman. She said, “Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too.”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak finally makes her acting debut, proud mother shares her first video

Not just Palak but her father and Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Choudhary also made many shocking statements about Abhinav Shukla when the issue made headlines. After releasing from Police custody, Abhinav Shukla in a statement to ANI said, "There is always two sides of the coin and one thing I would say that truth will prevail."

Also read:

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak shares sizzling BTS video post fiasco with stepfather Abhinav Kohli

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page