Shweta Tiwari shares happy picture days after accusing husband Abhinav Shukla of domestic violence

TV actress Shweta Tiwari made headlines when she filed a FIR against her husband Abhinav Shukla for domestic violence and behaving badly with her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actress and her daughter claimed that Abhinav Shukla’s behavior towards them had become unacceptable which led them to take this big step. Now days after the controversy, it looks like Shweta Tiwari has bounced back to her normal life and happy days. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress took to her Instagram to share a heart-warming picture form her happy space.
Shweta Tiwari dropped a picture on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her infectious smile while having her brunch. The actress is also seen sporting dark glasses as well as posing with a book in hand. In no time, the pictures earned much attention form the netizens who complimented the actress for her looks. Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari was also one of the first people who left a comment on the picture. She said ‘smol mom’. Check out the post here-
For the unversed, soon after Abhinav Shukla got arrested as the result of the FIR, daughter Palak Tiwari also broke her silence in a long post in which she advised people not to make judgments. She also revealed that her step-father had never physically abused her or assaulted her but has had said things which would ruin the dignity of any woman. She said, “Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too.”
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
Not just Palak but her father and Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Choudhary also made many shocking statements about Abhinav Shukla when the issue made headlines. After releasing from Police custody, Abhinav Shukla in a statement to ANI said, "There is always two sides of the coin and one thing I would say that truth will prevail."
