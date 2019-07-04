Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak slams cab driver who unzipped in front of lady passenger, Bollywood celebs react

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak slams cab driver who unzipped in front of lady passenger

Shweta Tiwari's daring daughter Palak Tiwari came out in the open with her opinion about the taxi driver who unzipped his pants in front of a lady passenger a few days ago. A law student and blogger from Mumbai named Debaleena Saha shared a video on her Instagram in which she unmasked a cab driver who tried to harass her as she boarded the cab along with her mother and sister. She essayed what happened with her on the journey by sharing a couple of videos and a long post. While many Bollywood celebs reacted to the disgusting act and expressed their anger, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak also spoke at length about what she thought about the incident.

Talking to Spotboye about the same, Palak Tiwari said, "There’s really not much to say in an instance like such, just the thought that there are men out there that consider this acceptable or think this is an okay thing to carry out is repugnant to me. I relate to this scenario because before anything else, I’m a regular college going student, for whom this can very much be a very plausible conundrum. I am a frequent cab user, and to think there are cab drivers out there who are given the job of dropping someone’s daughter, sister, or mother to said destinations comes with an immeasurable amount of assumed responsibility. She may just be an object to the man who’s untowardly scanning every inch of the woman’s body, but that woman is someone’s whole world. I really from the bottom of my heart want to believe that if people just consider women, and girls as people that are so filled with purity and love that even a dastardly act of rape will make their bodies innately create a life, a person that beholds the power to literally conceive life from scratch just with her blood and care, they’d realise the reverence they deserve.”

The star kid further revealed that although she never had to face such a situation personally, the incident has made her think about how unsafe the city can be since she is also a regular cab user. Palak also thanks and expressed her gratitude to all the other cab drivers who have been true to their service and never looked at a woman objectively. Palak added, “So while I take this time to shun any man that disrespects a woman, I also want to give a much needed salute of appreciation to the men that have stayed true to their character, and made not just me but millions of women feel safe every day. Thank you for being the light that gives us fortitude in these disconcerting times."

Just when a media person shared the same video on his Instagram, many Bollywood celebs also expressed their anger and shock about the incident. Neha Dhupia wrote, “This is sick! Sick! Sick! I’m so sorry Debaleena that this happened to you. Such a shame and so disturbing. This man should be behind bars ... no two ways!!!.” On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “Disgusting”. Sonnalli Seygall wrote, “Sick! Horrifying!”

On the related note, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak is all set to enter Bollywood. The star kid is currently studying in Mumbai but will soon enter the world of acting just like her mother.

