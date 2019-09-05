Image Source : INSTAGRAM Satyajeet Dubey to star in sci-fi, time travel show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

A rare genre in India, Satyajeet Dubey is all set to star in a sci-fi time travel show backed by Star. A finite series, much like POW (Prisoners of War) a remake of Homeland, will blend in science fiction and mythology with the narrative tilting in the comic space. Labeled as a groundbreaking show that taps into our rich cultural heritage, it has striking shades of back to the future and traces time travel going back as far as to Mahabharata.

Excited, ecstatic and nervous in equal measures, Dubey says, "I am over the moon about this show because a show like this can be a game changer for content. The character is a real person from today's time but the story has a futuristic, mystical quality. Real people have reference points, this in fantasy which is hard to crack and thus requires devotion, commitment and learning. It is a fantastic script, one that will make people sit up and notice the sheer power of good content. It's an intrinsically Indian story which is ambitious and grand, nothing short of a visual spectacle if made right.”

He adds, “I remember i was physically and mentally exhausted after the completion of PRASSTHANAM where I’m playing this intense, angry, dark character. I wanted to do something light and fun and MKJH came my way. Here’s some really interesting comic writing, with the elements of time travel, sci fi, happening i saw, and the script is the backbone of any series/movie and that convinced me to go ahead and just do it without thinking twice”.

The show titled Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, director and writer David Polycrap and produced by Fuzzy Duck . The show also stars Nitesh Pandey, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dhabade amongst others. Satyajeet has an exciting line up, starting with Passthanam with Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal that releases next month.

