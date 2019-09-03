Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa’s mushy pictures from their honeymoon are unmissable

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s mushy pictures from their honeymoon are unmissable

Ever since Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen got married to the love of his life Charu Asopa, the madly in love couple has been sharing adorable pictures on Instagram. The two are currently honeymooning at the beautiful European locales, including Switzerland, Cannes, and Spain, and have been treating their followers with mushy pictures from the loved up vacation.

Just two months after their wedding, rumours spread that all was not well between the two. They, however, have managed to crush the reports by sharing these pictures and videos.

Charu and Rajeev have never shied away from in sharing their love for each other on social media however, it was only in January this year that they made their relationship official. After their wedding, they hosted a three-day wedding extravaganza in Goa which was attended by close friends and relatives including Sushmita, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

On the professional front, Charu has worked in the daily soap Mere Angne Mein which gave her fame where on the other hand Rajeev who is a model by profession will soon make his acting debut through a web series this year.

