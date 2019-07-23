Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia speaks about her character Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia shot to fame when she played the role the antagonist Komolika in the popular television show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" almost a decade ago. She recently in an interview with IANS opened up about the same and said "it feels great" that people remember the character even after so many years.

Urvashi said, "I played Komolika 10 years ago and people still talk about it. It feels great to see so much love from the audience has for that character even today. I feel humbled that I got an opportunity to play a character that has remained embedded in people's hearts over the years."

She pointed negative characters play a vital role in Indian daily soaps. "Antagonists are as important as protagonists. Negative characters add drama to story, make it interesting. I am happy that the audience accepted me in negative shades."

Urvashi is currently a part of the reality dance show, Nach Baliye 9 where she is paired with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. She recently posted a hilarious video during the rehearsals and captioned it as, “PREP TIME CHALO GIR JAYEIN REHEARSAL HALL MAI SLOW MOTION MAIN #UrUj@apnanuj #Jodino.3 #nachbaliye9@starplus @banijayasia @hotstar #comedancewithus #urvashidholakia9#urvashi #nach #masti #gratitude#slowmo #rehearsals #trialsanderrors.. Still learning & have a long way to go.”

This is for the first time that Urvashi and Anuj will be seen together on the screen. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Urvashi aka Komolika dance in Nach Baliye 9. The dance reality show is produced by Salman Khan this time. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

