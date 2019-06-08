Manish Naggdev spills beans on breakup with Srishty Rode, says she used him for professional gains

Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode's love story was all over the internet when the TV actress went into Bigg Boss 12 house. However, during those three months their relationship went through the testing times. Manish Naggdev stood his grounds strongly and defended her in media. However, soon after Bigg Boss 12 was over their relationship went for a toss. They announced their separation after being together for five years. Months after their engagement was called off, Manish Naggdev opened up on his ugly breakup in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Earlier, Manish Naggdev said that difference of opinions was the reason behind their split. But now, he seems to have blasted off all the details about their break up. He shared pictures of his long note with a caption, "It’s ok to vent it out. I hope all your questions have been answered with this. #stop”

In his note, he wrote, "I decided to express my feelings about the anguish that I have gone through openly today despite being expected to “man-up” and stay silent because even if some people think I am stupid to talk about it please don’t forget man just like women have deep feelings. Men- just like women have deep feelings.”

Talking about the reason why he decided to open up about his breakup now, he wrote, "I was still unsure until recently about the status of my relationship with my partner. But what can I do? She hadn’t given me a proper closure after a 4 year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career. She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face she replied saying ‘I am at the peak of my career, I don’t wish to be in this relationship anymore and as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?’ That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiance break the relationship which was heading towards marriage over a single phone call? After that, there was complete silence from her forever. Don’t you think the least I deserve was a proper closure?”

Manish Naggdev also accused Srishty Rode of using his for her professional gains. He added, "You think the person who for those three months put his life on hold and only concentrated on strategizing her PR, marketing, making her a brand, promoting her while she was inside the Bigg Boss house to eventually make her win. Went all out to fight, argue with all other celebs, fandoms, stood for my girl and gave interviews about how I trusted her and all the allegations on her and her relationship inside are baseless.

Revisiting and thinking about all this only makes me feel how stupid I was to make her my life’s only priority. I am sure there are many like me out there who have been manipulated and used strategically by their partners to achieve their own ambitious goals. And I want to tell them this: Don’t be the victim of manipulation, speak the truth and don’t let the manipulators destroy you or your life just because you are silent.”

Srishty Rode came into limelight in Bigg Boss 12 due to her growing proximity with TV actor and fellow inmate Rohit Suchanti. The actress has not spoken about her breakup as yet in media. However, many TV actors have come out in support of Manish Naggdev including Divyanka Tripathi, Kamya Panjabi, Manveer Gurjar and others.