Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna among top 3. Know who is likely to be winner

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 gets its top 3 finalists

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is one of the most-loved reality shows kick-started in Bulgaria. The show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is now inching closer towards its end. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 had popular TV celebrities as its contestants. It saw the names like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee among others.

Now as per the latest report in Pinkvilla, the show has got its top 3 finalists. Yes, you read that right. Karishma, Karan, Shivin, Balraj Sayal already made it top 4 and now report states that Shivin has been eliminated from the show. ''Shivin, who played pretty well in the show, has been eliminated leaving Karishma, Balraj and Karan in top 3. The contestants will return to India on the 9th of this month,'' the source said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will go on air after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. The most controversial show on Indian television will premiere on September 22. The finale will be shot in Mumbai next year.

Pinkvilla report further stated that the channel wants to have Karishma Tanna as the winner as she has been performing quite well on the show. ''Tanna has been performing well on the show. She is one of the front runners for the show, given her popularity and also based on the way she tackled all the stunts,'' the source added.

For unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 was won by Punit Pathak.

On a related note, Tejasswi Prakash, who was among top six quit the show after an eye injury. The actress is undergoing treatment in Bulgaria and hasn't returned to India yet.