Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim buy new car- See pics

Dipika Kakar who rose to fame after her role in Colors TV daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka, bagged Bigg Boss 12 trophy after fighting hard. The actress is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Recently, Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram account to share the arrival of their brand-new luxury car. She shared a picture standing next to her brand-new car. While the Nation was celebrating Rakhi and Independence Day together, Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were celebrating the arrival of their new car.

She wrote, " Welcoming my Dream Car!!! Alhamdulillah #gratitude #Blessed"

Check post

Dipika Kakar struggled a lot to win Bigg Boss 12 trophy. She fought, fell, cried and stood again to show how strong she is. Now, the actress is much in news for her show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She is playing the role of Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover, who is seen as a doctor in the show. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum gained a positive response from the audience.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 after dating each other for some time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde has a shocking thing to say in comparison with Dipika Kakar

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Lifestyle News| Trending News