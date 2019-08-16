Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim buy new car- See pics

Dipika Kakar who rose to fame after her role in Colors TV daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka, bagged Bigg Boss 12 trophy after fighting hard. The actress is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Recently, Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram account to share the arrival of their brand-new luxury car. She shared a picture standing next to her brand-new car. While the Nation was celebrating Rakhi and Independence Day together, Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were celebrating the arrival of their new car.
She wrote, " Welcoming my Dream Car!!! Alhamdulillah #gratitude #Blessed"
Dipika Kakar struggled a lot to win Bigg Boss 12 trophy. She fought, fell, cried and stood again to show how strong she is. Now, the actress is much in news for her show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She is playing the role of Sonakshi opposite Karan V Grover, who is seen as a doctor in the show. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum gained a positive response from the audience.
￼we did it!!!!! thers nothing above being honest to yourself in any and every walk of life... and that is what has made us win hearts and achieve this!!! Dil se thank you to everyone who has supported me... all the fans who have showered immense support and love..it has been a journey with a lot of ups n downs not just for me but even for my loved ones outside... lot of criticism faced and lots of memories created!!! This trophy is from you all for you all.. lots of love and a happy new year to all😊🤗🙏🏻❤️ #stayblessed . . . . Outfit :- @kalkifashion Jewellery :- @adan_creation_ . . . #dipikakakaribrahim #bb12 #colorstv @colorstv @endemolshineind @viacom18 #dipstars
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 after dating each other for some time.
