Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde has a shocking thing to say on comparison with Dipika Kakar

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is in talks these days and so there will definitely be discussions about the previous winners. The trophy of Bigg Boss 12 was lifted by Dipika Kakar however the show didn’t meet the expectations of the fans and was termed boring. The promotions of the new season have already begun and a new tweet that came up recently comparing Dipika with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has divided the Twitterati.

The tweet by an official handle of the channel read, “All you #BiggBoss fans, here's a tricky question for you! If #ShilpaShinde and @ms_dipika were in the same season of #BiggBoss, who do you think would have won? #BB13 Tweet using #BB13War and let us know!” Have a look:

It was though an interesting topic to discuss Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress who is not active on social media from the past 6/7 months said something about the same. Talking about Dipika, Shilpa, in an interview to IWMBuzz said, “Well, good question, but even if she does win, it is OK, for she copied me during her stay, and as they say, imitation is the best form of flattery.”

She further gave her view on the reason why the previous season wasn’t a success and said, “There were several reasons. Firstly, the success of our avatar had really raised the bar; and things do tend to go awry when too many expectations are stacked against you. Also, I think the contestants (Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode) themselves were too scared of their public image to really let go, which the format requires.”

Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11

Previously too during the course of the show she slammed the Sasural Simar Ka fame actress and told TOI, "I would tell Dipika to come out of her shell. I think she's not real and mostly pretending. She should not take her bahu image so seriously. She can't win a show by taking charge of the kitchen. I think they have started believing that one who's busy cooking ends up winning the show because I was mostly seen in the kitchen during my season. However, a lot more is required than just that. Unlike her, I was aggressive and didn't try to be nice from day 1."

When Dipika won the trophy, Shilpa tweeted, "Aajkal sabhi product banavati aate Hain.. yaha Tak makkhi maarne ke bhi.. Suna Hain show ke makers ne bhi milavati product ko promote karna shuru Kar Diya.. Makkhi pura season bhunbhunati rahi aakhir main Makkhi Jeet gayi Isliye trophy bhi break ho gai !!!" She added, “Deepika ko pata chalega Itna rone ke baad bhi show flop thaa... bichari koi baat nahi .. khilona pakada diya".

Dipika Kakar in Bigg Boss 12

To this Dipika had a very shocking reaction to give and she told Spotboye, "I have no clue why she is upset with me. I did get to know about this a few minutes back while talking to people. Maybe she has her own reasons. She may have not liked my journey. It's her perspective and view."

