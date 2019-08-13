Raja Chaudhary shocking claims about Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli: He touched Palak inappropriately

Actress Shweta Tiwari is back in news and yet again for her troubled marriage life with Abhinav Kohli whom she married in the year 2013 after divorcing first husband Raja Chaudhary. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress and her daughter Palak has accused him of domestic violence and he has been arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday. From quite some time, they both have been in news for their troubled marriage and what happened recently has shocked Shweta’s fans to the core.

The actress reached out for the help of police with her daughter at the Samta Nagar Police Station, Kandivali (E). The reports claimed that she was in tears and was screaming loudly and telling the whole situation of how her husband hit her daughter under the influence of alcohol. Later Shweta’s ex-husband Raja with whom she had a violent married life, in an interview to Bombay Times said, "I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It's very disturbing for me as a father."

Raja, Palak and Shweta

However, as per an anonymous Mid-Day interview shared by Spotboye, he had made some shocking revelations about Abhinav and said that he caught him staring and touching Palak inappropriately way back in the year 2010. The reports claimed, “My ex-wife was busy with a reality show and our daughter was alone at home. Once, when I entered their house in Malad, I was shocked to see the way he [the accused] was staring at her and touching her inappropriately. This riled me up and we had a heated argument. The matter reached the Malad police where I slapped him at the police station premises."

Raja continued, "I was placed under arrest for standing up for my daughter. This man is morally corrupt and always took advantage of my daughter when she was alone. After my legal separation from my wife, I had suggested that she (TV actress) stay away from him (the accused). But she chose to stay with him. I was always worried for them and reiterated that the safety and security of my daughter were at stake, but she paid no heed to my advice."

Abhinav, Palak and Shweta

He said that he talks to his daughter over texts and when he came to know about the whole incident reached out to her. He said, "I do not know how low he stooped to outrage her modesty but I texted my daughter who responded to my messages saying she was 'okay' and that I 'need not worry'. At present she is reeling under mental agony but I will speak to her to know the details in a few days."

IndiaTV was, however, unable to find this interview. Also, Palak in her latest Instagram post made it clear that her step-father has never physically molested or touched her inappropriately. Palak Tiwari continued, “It’s beyond disgusting and its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person I know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, it's imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly."

