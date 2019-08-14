Rakhi Sawant’s bathtub pictures clicked by NRI husband Ritesh go VIRAL

Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab eyeballs through her publicity stunts. Her wedding pictures on her social media post her break up with Deepak Kalal created a storm on the internet and everyone wanted to know if she has really got married. After her wedding pictures, she next shares a couple of photos wearing chooda in her hands and sindoor on her head and later in an interview revealed that she has got married to an NRI man named Ritesh who lives in the UK. Well now she has yet again captured everyone’s attention as some of her bathroom pictures have gone viral.

The pictures as per Rakhi have been clicked by her husband however we do not find his picture anywhere. In the spicy pictures that have been shared by the actress herself, she is seen having fun in the bathtub with her husband (who is nowhere to be found) and relaxes with the bubbles and foam. Captioning the pictures on Instagram she wrote, “Having fun with my love getting crazy.” Have a look at the pictures here:

When she was previously asked as to why she has kept him hidden till now she told Spotboye, “Mere husband ko media etc pasand nahi.” She said that she got scared and that is the reason she hid her marriage with everyone. Her fans are curious to know who the man of her life is as there are some who commented on her picture and said, “Kaha hai teri love? Pic me toh dikhai nhi de raha!! Bath tub love hai kya,” and “Iski koi shaadi nahi hue hai ye sirf sabko bevakuf bana rahi hai.”

Have a look at her honeymoon and wedding pictures:

