Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai fame Angad Hasija aces bare body photoshoot in bathtub, see pictures

Posing for a photoshoot is a difficult task for many and when it comes to going nude in front of the cameras, there are only a handful of actors and not actresses who have done the same. The recent actor who has added his name to list is TV actor Angad Hasija whom we have seen in the show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. Previously a lot of them have gone bare in front of the lenses like Abhinav Shukla, Jason Shah, Karan Tacker, Ashmit Patel, Sangram Singh and the recent one being Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat.

Coming back to Angad, he has previously too gone nude in front of the cameras but received a lot of flak because of his simple boy image in his show. Talking about the same, Angad in an interview to Spotboye revealed, "I was the first actor to get a nude photoshoot done, my image was very shy and innocent and a sanskari boy courtesy my TV show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. I wanted to do something different and it wasn't cheap at all. I did it for an international gallery. I got to do a lot of fashion shows because of that."

Angad in Bidaai

He received criticism because of the picture about which he said, "When I did it few years ago, people were looking down on me. And now it has been a trend. When you start something new, you have to be prepared to take criticism and people didn't take it well and today everyone is doing it. People told me that since I was doing something so traditional as TV, how can I go nude, even for a photoshoot?"

In the pictures, he can be seen posing nude with utter confidence in his bathtub. Have a look at his sizzling pictures here:

The actor further feels that it is a personal choice to do such a thing and many people are not confident in doing so. He even said that if he has to go naked on-screen for a show or a film, he wouldn’t mind doing the same and said, “I am comfortable with my body. I don't know why people make so much fuss about going nude. As an actor, one should have the guts that if the script demands, you can do anything."

He further said that it is actor Hrithik Roshan who inspired him to do so. Angad says, “It is Hrithik Roshan. He has worked hard to develop and maintain his physique. He is a complete package. I had bumped into him at an award function at Macau more than five years ago. After my performance, I was going towards my vanity and bumped into him. The moment was amazing and I cherish its memory till date. I admire him as an overall personality.”

Hrithik Roshan

