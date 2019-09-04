Bharti Singh opens up on starting a family: Hope we have our own Ganpati next year

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is currently busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi just like other Mumbaikars. The actress even urged her fans to keep an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home. Bharti who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show as Titli and host of Khatra Khatra Khatra with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, opened up on starting a family next year.

In a conversation with TimesofIndia. com, the actress revealed that she hopes to bring her small Bappa home next year. ''This year while selecting a Ganpati idol, I saw a small golu-polu (healthy) Ganpati bappa and immediately got it home, hoping he fullfils my wish and we have a our own Ganpati next year,'' he had said.

Bharti and Haarsh's camaraderie is loved by their fans. The couple, which is known for their funny antics, keeps on pulling each other's leg. They are a delight to watch even on Instagram. The duo, especially Bharti keeps her fans updated by sharing funny TikTok videos.

Bharti and Haarsh are undoubtedly one of the funniest couples of telly ville and their Instagram account is proof.

On a related note, the duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa in 2017.