Ace Of Space 2: Vikas Gupta loses cool on Baseer Ali, Deepak Thakur injured and much more!

Just a few days into the house and the temperature at MTV Ace of Space 2 is soaring high. During the task - Hold Your Space, Baseer & OHM were seen continuously splashing water on Krissanne Barretto, making her feeling uneasy. Seeing all the chaos, Mastermind Vikas Gupta gets furious over the insensitivity of the housemates.

Amidst this, Vikas introduces a new task - space wars, where the house is divided into Bombers & Bomb Squad. Team Bomb Squad have to protect their space from the Bombers, who have to place a bomb in the Bomb Squad area, whoever manages to plant the bomb maximum Number of times wins the task. Deepak and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task and Deepak gets injured and is immediately rushed to the hospital for further medication.

Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey were the guests in the house. Talking about the show, Rohan said, "I was extremely excited when I got to know that I have to go and stay with Ace of Space 2 contestants. I have done Bigg Boss, which is on similar lines, so I didn't feel any kind of pressure or nervousness as it was a secret task for only 2-3 days. Chetna and I went inside to nominate one of the contestants and they were unaware of this. However, many of them were not able to digest the fact that I have come to participate in the show, they doubted that I am here with some other mission. But then too they treated me well and I really loved it.”

Coming back to the latest happenings in the show will Deepak make a comeback or make an exit? How will Mastermind react to this?

