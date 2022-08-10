Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer sees a slight drop

Follow us on Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: After a phenomenal run at the box office, Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer saw a slight drop. The Kannada movie is fast nearing Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide BO. After raking in Rs 35 on its opening day, a staggering figure which is more than a week's total box office collections of Bollywood films like Shamshera and Ek Villain, Vikrant Rona wreaked havoc at the ticket windows. However, the producers are tight-lipped when it comes to opening up the kind of collection the film has made theatrically.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Report

The film has been doing well in the Southern circuit inching closer to shattering multiple box office records. It received positive reviews, with most critics praising the mass hero’s performance. However, on its 13th day, Vikrant Rona witnessed a slight drop. Reportedly, the film earned Rs 1 crore worldwide.

Well, things will not be easy for Vikrant Rona henceforth. The film will be facing tough competition from big releases like Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer film Raksha Bandhan, which are releasing on August 11. ALSO READ: Box Office: Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan clash, here at top 10 Bollywood films of 2022 so far

About Vikrant Rona

In the film, Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies in the film. Apart from the lead stars performances in the film, Vikrant Rona's brilliant VFX have also grabs the audience's attention. 'Vikrant Rona' starring Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari.

The film has been released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It had hit theatres on July 28. During the trailer lanuch, the film garnered much attention as big names from different industries came together to launch it in different languages. While Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Dhanush launched the Tamil version. Likewise, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep presented the same in Kannada. ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film remains rock steady

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is currently hosting Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Also, he will also be seen in a key role in the Upendra-led period gangster drama Kabzaa.

Latest Entertainment News