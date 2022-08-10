Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film remains rock steady

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film remains rock steady

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: The latest Telugu movie is a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Here's how it is performing at the ticket window.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2022 8:55 IST
Sita Ramam Box Office
Image Source : INSTAGRA Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: South films continue to impress the audience. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur & Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam is just another example of recent times. The film began on a good note and five days after its release it remains rock steady at the ticket window. Good word of mouth seems to have worked in the film's favour as more and more people are queuing up at the theaters to watch the Telugu movie.

Sita Ramam Box Office

Sita Ramam Box Office reportedly raked in Rs 25 crore at the global box office on its opening weekend. On the weekdays too, it seemingly saw a decent footfall making the collection go further high. The Muharram holiday is said to be one of the factors owing to which the films earned better on weekdays. However, an x=exact figure is yet to shared by the makers. 

Not just in India, but the film is suggested to be doing well overseas too. Reports state that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer us is nearing the $700K mark.

Dulquer Salmaan on Sita Ramam's success

Taking to social media to express his gratitude to the Telugu audience, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "The film is a combined effort of so many artistes and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of the release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film.

"The love you're showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn't something we can explain in words. Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own."

About Sita Ramam

"Sita Ramam", a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

The film is being presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

Related Stories
Sita Ramam Review and Twitter Reaction: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film impresses netizens

Sita Ramam Review and Twitter Reaction: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film impresses netizens

Dulquer Salmaan hilariously mocks Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur in banter-filled post | Video

Dulquer Salmaan hilariously mocks Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur in banter-filled post | Video

Sita Ramam leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other torrent sites on day of release

Sita Ramam leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other torrent sites on day of release

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's film termed as 'best romantic film

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's film termed as 'best romantic film

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer outshines in Telugu states

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer outshines in Telugu states

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan says 'I cried' on day film was released; Mrunal Thakur is overwhelmed

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan says 'I cried' on day film was released; Mrunal Thakur is overwhelmed

Don't miss these:

Salman Khan goes shirtless to show off his six-pack in Instagram thirst trap, see pic

Aamir bows down respectfully to 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, responds to trolls with humility

VIRAL VIDEO: As Samantha's Oo Antava played at Florida cricket stadium, excited desis jumped at once

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News