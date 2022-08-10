Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film remains rock steady

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRA Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: South films continue to impress the audience. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur & Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam is just another example of recent times. The film began on a good note and five days after its release it remains rock steady at the ticket window. Good word of mouth seems to have worked in the film's favour as more and more people are queuing up at the theaters to watch the Telugu movie.

Sita Ramam Box Office

Sita Ramam Box Office reportedly raked in Rs 25 crore at the global box office on its opening weekend. On the weekdays too, it seemingly saw a decent footfall making the collection go further high. The Muharram holiday is said to be one of the factors owing to which the films earned better on weekdays. However, an x=exact figure is yet to shared by the makers.

Not just in India, but the film is suggested to be doing well overseas too. Reports state that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer us is nearing the $700K mark.

Dulquer Salmaan on Sita Ramam's success

Taking to social media to express his gratitude to the Telugu audience, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "The film is a combined effort of so many artistes and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of the release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film.

"The love you're showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn't something we can explain in words. Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own."

About Sita Ramam

"Sita Ramam", a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir. Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

The film is being presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

