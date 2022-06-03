Vikram Movie Review and Twitter Reactions: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh get thumbs up from fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vikram Movie Review and Twitter Reactions

Vikram Movie Review and Twitter Reactions: Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film Vikram released in theatres around the world on June 3. The film which marks the South superstar's return to the silver screen after four years has already notched up Rs 200 crore in sales of TV and OTT rights. The trailer and posters of Vikram generated a huge buzz ahead of the release and the film was piqued to be a massive success. The early reviews of the film also suggest that it is going to be a superhit as fans have bombarded social media platforms with praises for the film. Some of them even compared it to Hollywood blockbusters like Fast and Furious. From ace acting by Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh to spectacular direction by Lokesh Kanagaraj, netizens have lauded the film and it is expected to soar to new heights.

Kamal along with the team did not leave any stone unturned to promote the film. From launching NFTs on VistaVerse at Cannes Film Festival 2022 to the trailer launch of the film on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, makers provided an interesting setting to the film ahead of the release. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala declared the film a masterpiece and gave it a 4.5 star rating. He tweeted, "#Vikram [4.5/5] : Master Piece!"

As per social media users, the film is a 'must watch', a 'spactacle;, 'blockbuster' and everything nice. Check out netizens reactions below: