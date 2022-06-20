Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film continues to rake in moolah at the ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vikram poster

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's action entertainer continues to shatter records at the box office. The film has come as a godsend to both the film industry and theatres, which had been hit hard by the pandemic. Also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, the film has broken many records at the ticket window and has emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. The film is expected to grow in numbers this weekend too.

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.

On Friday alone, the film earned Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu. sharing the news, Trade analyst LM Kaushik tweeted, "Today (on its 16th day), #Vikram will cross 150 CR in TN gross collections & emulate #Baahubali2's milestone feat. This weekend, we definitely will have a new alltime TN gross topper after 5 long years MAGICAL run!"

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan who is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Vikram: Hitlist' recently took to social media to thank everyone and shared that cinema is his oxygen and that he "breathes" it. On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

In a video clip he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world.

"I thank all technitians, performers, audiences and press -- who helped making 'Vikram' a successful film. Cinema is my oxygen and I breathe cinema.... a film is made with several brains and over thousand hands but the fortune of the film is written by all of you. Till today, you all have supported good cinema... Success of 'Vikram' is just not my win but a win for good cinema."

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, it is a Raaj Kamal Films International movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.