Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film remains strong; crosses Baahubali 2’s record in TN

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAMAL HAASAN Vikram Box Office Collection

Kamal Haasan has once again proved his magic with the success of his latest release, Vikram. The film is ruling the box office. Featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, the actioner entered the third week, strongly. The film has broken many records and emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. While it is doing great worldwide, in Tamil Nadu, the film earned a whopping Rs 150 crore in two weeks, surpassing Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 146 crore in 2017.

Loaded with action sequences, Vikram has grossed close to Rs 350 crores worldwide. The film has been receiving overwhelming responses from critics and audiences alike.

Vikram Box Office Collection:

Kamal Haasan starrer has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major.

Trade analyst LM Kaushik said, the film earned Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. His tweet read, "Today (on its 16th day), #Vikram will cross 150 CR in TN gross collections & emulate #Baahubali2's milestone feat. This weekend, we definitely will have a new alltime TN gross topper after 5 long years MAGICAL run!"

Kamal Haasan, along with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, co-star Vijay Sethupathi, musician Anirudh Ravichander, and the distributors of the film, thanked fans at an event, them for showering the film with so much love.

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.