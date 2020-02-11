Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Tamil star Vijay's fans claim Oscar winner Parasite is inspired from his film

Actor Vijay fans claimed that Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite has striking similarities to his 1999 release film Minsara Kanna.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 21:39 IST
South-Korean film Parasite won big at the recently held Oscars 2020. The film bagged four awards including Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film. The film also created history when it became the first non- English film to win the Best Film Award. While everyone busy congratulating the Parasite for its remarkable performance at the Oscars, fans of Tamil superstar Vijay were in dual thoughts about the film. Many claimed that the film draws inspiration from Vijay's 1999 release Minsara Kanna.

Many users took to the internet to point out striking responsibilities between the two films. Vijay's Minsara Kanna is a story of a boy Kanna (Vijay) who falls in love with an overprotected Millionaire girl Ishwariya. Kannan then poses as a bodyguard and is hired by the girl's sister to protect Ishwariya. Later Kannan's brother and sister are also hired to keep an eye on the family. 

In the Parasite, a poor family of four con a rich, upper-class family into hiring them: the son is as a tutor, the sister as an art therapist, the father as a driver, and the mother as a housekeeper. Many fans said that the Parasite draws a lot of inspiration from Vijay's film.

In Vijay's Minsara Kanna both Kannan and Ishwariya belonged to a rich family, Parasite talks about sharp contrast in the society in terms of socio-economic standards.

 

