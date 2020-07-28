Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHITRAMVICHITRAM Veteran Telugu actor Raavi Kondala Rao dies at 88

Veteran actor, writer, director, and Telugu producer Raavi Kondala Rao breathed his last on Tuesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He died of a cardiac arrest. He was 88. Raavi Kondala Rao had acted and was associated with over 600 south Indian movies, mainly in Telugu cinema. He was also the associate editor of Telugu film magazine Vijaya Chitra from 1966 to 1990. He is survived by his son while wife Radha Kumari, also an actor with over 600 movies to her credit, predeceased him in 2012. The couple had co-acted in several movies.

Some of his best acting work includes films such as Tene Manasulu, Pelli Pusthakam, Dasara Bullodu, Edurinti Mogudu Pakkinti Pellam, King, Radha Gopalam and Varudu among others. He also penned dialogues for Bhairava Dweepam, Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, and Brundavanam.

