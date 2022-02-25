Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith's film already a hit, shatters opening records at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJITH_0FFICIAL Valimai poster featuring Ajith Kumar

Highlights Valimai features Ajith in leading role

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film shattered box office records on opening day

The film hit screens on February 24

Actor Ajith's latest release Valimai is already on a winning spree. The Tamil action thriller is raking in moolah at the box office with a record opening on day one. As the cinema industry seems to be returning to a state of normalcy, Valimai breaks records in Tamil Nadu and records the highest opening day in the state, reports Box Office India. So far, the highest opener was just under 24 crore nett by Annaatthe and going by the trends, Valimai will beat this number. Now, one will have to see how much higher it goes than Annaatthe.

The report states that in all likelihood, it will be the first film in Tamil Nadu to breach the 25 crore nett mark. However, the overall success and box office success of Valimai will be determined only after a few days of its release. "Outside Bahubali - The Conclusion there a just a couple of films to hit the 70 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and Valimai will have to be the third film to cross 70 crore as it has fetched close to 70 crore in Tamil Nadu," the report states.

For the unversed, Valimai follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar. He is a police officer from Madurai who has come to Chennai and is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers -- called the Satan's Slave -- following their involvement in heinous crimes. Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business.

The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. How Arjun succeed in hunting down the group and how will he be able to save the severely suffering city from the gang of bikers and their leader forms the rest of the story.

"Valimai" is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.