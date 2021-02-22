Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEETHU4EVER Telugu remake of 'Drishyam 2' to feature THIS superstar in lead, confirms director Jeethu Joseph

Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed Malayalam movie 'Drishyam 2', has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film. Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March." Venkatesh will be seen playing the lead role of Georgekutty which was played by Mohanlal in the recently released Malyalam thriller.

This will mark Telugu debut for Jeethu Joseph and he will start shooting for the film in March 2021. The full star cast is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, talking about the first part of the Telugu version, it featured-- Meena and Nadhiya. Directed by Supriya, the film released in 2014.

Offering an interactive experience, the newly launched Drishyam 2 website takes viewers back to the world of Georgekutty that’s filled with suspense and mystery. The site provides fans with a fun and mysterious game and makes them enter the police station to find evidence. What one has to do is click on certain areas of the floor to find out where our man has buried certain clues.

Evoking memories from the earlier film, one discovers key elements as clues such as the yellow car, a CD, a cell phone, book and a photo frame. Giving fans the adrenaline rush that they so badly needed, on collecting all the clues, they can receive a personalized message from none other than the superstar Mohanlal along with the poster of Drishyam 2.

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with Meena, Esther and Ansiba, the film begins where the first part ended. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories starting 19th February 2021.

-With IANS inputs