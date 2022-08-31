Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
Samantha looks intense in 'bruised' look from Yashoda, announces teaser release date

Samantha shared the intense poster of her upcoming film Yashoda which also revealed her look in the film. She is dressed in a plain T-shirt and a hoodie with some injuries on her face.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2022 18:28 IST
image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Yashoda movie poster featuring Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the audience with her killer moves in 'Oo antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and her work in 'The Family Man 2', is set to star in the upcoming movie titled 'Yashoda'. The actress dropped the poster of the film on Wednesday.

Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster which also reveals her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain T-shirt and a hoodie with some injuries on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser drop, she wrote, "The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie (sic)".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch6bt4hL1HL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

'Yashoda', directed by director duo Hari-Harish, is a science fiction thriller, and will see Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

 

The actress, who topped the list of Most Popular Female Star of India as per an Ormax report, also has other big-ticket films like 'Shaakuntalam', 'Kushi', 'Citadel' in the pipeline.

