Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen re-unite for Ganesh Chaturthi amid divorce rumours, netizens call it 'drama'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage and divorce talks have been making news headlines since early this year. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 and also share a daughter, named Ziana. Charu and Rajeev's marriage going through a rough patch has been much-talked about in the media. Now, the couple reunited for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and shared happy pics with their daughter on social media leaving netizens confused about whether they are back together or not.

Charu and Rajeev Sen reunite for Ganpati celebrations

TV actress Charu Asopa shared some pics with her husband Rajeev Sen on Instagram as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi like a family. Charu wore a white and red saree with prints and Rajeev opted for a golden kurta pyjama. They posed for happy pictures with their daughter Ziana joining them. In one of the images, Charu and Rajeev affectionately planted a kiss on Ziana's cheeks from either side. One can see that Lord Ganesha is also in the background, which means that they welcomed home Bappa during for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fans react to Rajeev and Charu's pics

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's pictures attracted a lot of loving comments from the fans, who were happy to see them back together. Amid divorce rumours, the images of the couple reuniting for a festival with their daughter was a welcome sight. One of the netizens commented, "So happy to see you all (sic)." Another one said, "Lovely (sic)." However, some were left confused about Rajeev and Charu getting back together after hurling accusations at each other in the media. One social media user commented on their pics, "Ye ...lo inka to Drama hi ktm nai hota..ab milte hai next episode me...brkup k sth (sic)."

Charu Asopa on her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen

In July, Charu posted a video on her YouTube channel. She said that people think her decision to divorce Rajeev is 'wrong'. The actress also said that she has arrived at this decision after a lot of thought and her decision to split was not impulsive. Addressing her followers, Charu said, "I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously. It is not for me, it is for Ziana. Mein bass yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod de kar chodhna achha hai (I just want to say that things that cannot reach their destination should be left at a beautiful turn).”

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Rajeev and Charu may participate together in Bigg Boss 16.

