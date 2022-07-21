Charu Asopa reacts to Sushmita Sen siding with her over brother Rajeev Sen amid divorce speculations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARU ASOPA, RAJEEV SEN Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship has hit the rocks and there are reports that the couple has decided to head for divorce. Amidst these speculations, there are reports that Sushmita Sen has been supporting Charu over her brother Rajeev. What added fuel to these rumours was when people noticed that Sushmita does not follow Rajeev on Instagram while she has been following Charu. Now finally Charu has reacted to these reports and shared that the bond between her and sister-in-law Sushmita is very special. She said that "Sushmita is a beautiful person inside out" and that she has been always welcoming toward her from the beginning.

Talking to ETimes, Charu stated, "Sushmita didi is a wonderful person inside out – she is a wonderful actor and an even better human being. She has always been extremely welcoming to me since the beginning and I will always cherish the bond she and I share. Few bonds are meant to be cherished for life and my relationship with her is one of love adulation and immense respect."

Charu has also reacted to the claims made by Rajeev against her. Rajeev had said that Charu has "mastered the art of playing the victim card". Reacting to the same, Charu said, "As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end."

She further added, "If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time… everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what."

Also read: Sushmita Sen drops 'gentle reminder' for her fans amid relationship announcement with Lalit Modi

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 7, 2019. Problems started between the couple ever since. Charu has also deleted all the pictures of the couple from her Instagram. The couple welcomed their first child, Ziana in November last year.

Also read: Sunil Grover to return to Kapil Sharma Show? Video of him dressed as Dr Mashoor Gulati goes viral

Latest Entertainment News