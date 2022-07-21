Sushmita Sen drops 'gentle reminder' for her fans amid relationship announcement with Lalit Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

Ever Since Lalit Modi announced his relationship with former Miss Universe, the two have been the talk of the town. Social media was filled with people trolling the duo. Recently, Sen clapped back at trolls calling her 'a gold digger' after former IPL chairperson made their relationship official. She said it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life. Amid all this, the Aarya actress shared a new photo of herself on Instagram and wrote a beautiful message for her fans.

Sushmita Sen's Post

Sharing a selfie, Sushmita wrote, "#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly." Although her fans showered the actress with love by sending compliments in the comment section, the sweetest one was from her daughter Renee, who wrote, "I love you mostestestest...end of discussion" accompanied by a string of emojis.

In the photo, Sushmita is all smiles, wearing her black sunglasses.

Sushmita responds to trolls over 'gold digger' remarks

Shutting all the trolls like a boss, Sushmita reminded everyone that she buys her own diamonds. She dropped a picture of herself and captioned it, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience...I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness...and just how divided we are when we break that balance. It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming... The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

She added, "I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all-heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine...cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun....perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!"

Lalit Modi announced dating Sushmita Sen

For the unversed, earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen, thus making their relationship social media official. He tweeted: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

