Priyanka Chopra REACTS to Sushmita Sen bashing trolls who called her 'gold digger'

Priyanka Chopra, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen

Priyanka Chopra has come out in support of Sushmita Sen after she was called a ‘gold digger’ for being in a relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi. Social media was filled with people trolling Sushmita and her newfound love. Recently, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note slamming trolls for their regressive comments. She said it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life. Soon after her post, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and others took to her comments section to stand in support of the former Miss Universe.

Reacting to Sushmita Sen's post, Priyanka wrote, "Tell em Queen!" with a fire emoji. Neha simply wrote, "Sush!" with a fire and heart emoji. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen responds to trolls over 'gold digger' remarks: I’ve always preferred diamonds

Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post

She shut all the trolls like a boss and reminded everyone that she buys her own diamonds. "The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies. The ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met…. all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" Sen wrote in an Instagram post.

Lalit Modi's reaction

After Sushmita Sen slammed the trolls, Lalit Modi also posted a long note on his Instagram, hitting out at those questioning their relationship. Lalit Modi shared a photo of himself and Sushmita and wrote, "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages when 2 people can't be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good - Magic can happen."

He further responded to several other allegations surrounding his personal and professional life. Addressing rumours regarding his late wife, he wrote, "And if u don't know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It's about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers."

Lalit Modi even targeted those who call him a 'fugitive'. "THOU U CALL ME A "fugitive" - pray & tell me which court has "EVER CONVICTED" me. I will tell u none. TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION," he concluded.