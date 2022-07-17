Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LALITMODI Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen bash trolls targeting them on their relationship with cryptic posts. Seen yet?

IPL founder Lalit Modi, a few days back, announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. Not only this but he even shared a heartfelt note with his ladylove along with several pictures from their vacation in the Maldives. While many congratulated the couple, there were many who took to social media and started trolling the two. Both Lalit and Sushmita, who have been silent till now have finally shared their reaction to the trolling. Taking to Instagram, the actress-model shared a new picture from the Maldives in which she was seen gazing into the blue ocean. With her caption, Sushmita indirectly hit back at trolls for criticising her relationship choices. While Lalit Modi who was mocked for tagging Sushmita's parody account in his announcement post, also took to the photo-sharing application and gave an epic response.

Speaking about Sushmita, she wrote, "Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! (heart eyes, laughing, red heart and musical notes emojis). Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen (angel face and lips emojis). I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga (dancer and hug face emojis)."

Not only this but she even shared a picture with her daughters and a cryptic caption reading, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Coming to Lalit Modi, his caption read, "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live.

Write THE RIGHT NEWS - not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country."

For those unaware, on Thursday, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen. He tweeted: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

However, his tweet created confusion among netizens as they assumed that Lalit Modi had tied the knot with Sushmita. In no time, Lalit Modi issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.