Lalit Modi tags Sushmita Sen's parody account in dating announcement tweet; users says 'too excited'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LALIT MODI Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: IPL founder's social post confirming that he was dating the Bollywood actress created a buzz on the internet. Recently, Lalit shared mushy pictures from the couple's trip to Maldives Islands and called Sushmita his 'better half' in the caption. In the post, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." However, when the business tycoon made the big announcement, he tagged a parody account of former Miss Universe instead of her real one.

Soon after the announcement, netizens found that Modi tagged the wrong account and this was enough to send the fans to go into overdrive. Several users mocked him for being 'too excited' about dating the actress while others said it was too early to think about marriage. "You are so in love, you tagged a parody account of her," said a user. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship meme fest: Netizens mock their age gap, say 'wake me up when it's over'

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018. On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. ALSO READ: Viral Video: Girl tightly slaps boy in Delhi metro after heated argument over Zara T-shirt